“Il vaccino Pfizer per il Covid è stato testato circa la sua capacità di bloccare la trasmissibilità del virus?
15 views
channel image
Canale Nazionale Italia
Published a month ago |

- “Il vaccino Pfizer per il Covid è stato testato circa la sua capacità di bloccare la trasmissibilità del virus?” La bomba è scoppiata quando un europarlamentare olandese, Rob Ross, ha fatto questa domanda a Janine Small, responsabile per i mercati internazionali di #Pfizer.

 La risposta è No, e lo dice ridendo. Hanno inventato un Green Pass sulla base di un mito inesistente.

 “Resta il fatto che è stato fatto nascere e alimentare un odio sociale che non so quando si sopirà”

Keywords
pfizercovid19robross

