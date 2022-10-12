- “Il vaccino Pfizer per il Covid è stato testato circa la sua capacità di bloccare la trasmissibilità del virus?” La bomba è scoppiata quando un europarlamentare olandese, Rob Ross, ha fatto questa domanda a Janine Small, responsabile per i mercati internazionali di #Pfizer.
La risposta è No, e lo dice ridendo. Hanno inventato un Green Pass sulla base di un mito inesistente.
“Resta il fatto che è stato fatto nascere e alimentare un odio sociale che non so quando si sopirà”
