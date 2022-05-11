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Biden's DOD is after General Flynn, Again.
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40 views • May 11, 2022
The Biden Pentagon recently alerted retired Army Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn it plans to recoup from him nearly $40,000 he received for attending a dinner in Moscow in 2015, claiming he didn't clear the speaking fee in advance and therefore violated the Constitution's Emoluments Clause. But documents from Russia special prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation tell a far different story.

The documents, reviewed by Just the News, show Flynn in fact alerted his former agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency, ahead of the dinner and got approval to use the trip to spy on Russia's leadership and specifically its GRU military intelligence unit.

The operation was blessed in advance by senior DIA officials, including Vincent Stewart, the Marine general who had succeeded Flynn as DIA chief. The former Trump administration national security adviser was even given tasking orders and a counterintelligence briefing before he departed for Moscow in December 2015.

"The first week of December 2015, General Flynn asked if I was still in the European Center and told me he planned on traveling to Moscow to speak at an RT event and might meet the Director of the GRU," former senior DIA executive David Becker wrote in a sworn declaration that was submitted during the Mueller probe but has never been made public.

https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/feds-still-pursuing-mike-flynn-repay-speech-fee-even
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fakedodgeneral michael flynnbiden adminrussia scandal
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