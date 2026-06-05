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Pres. John F. Kennedy warned about The Deep State, note Mel K & Seth Holehouse (May 20, 2026)
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Mel K and Seth Holehouse on “Man in America” on May 20, 2026 say:

“[U.S. President John F. Kennedy is] basically saying that our world is run by a secret network of powerful people who have control over almost everything that matters — institutions, intelligence, armies, etc — that have these covert hidden plans, and that there is a monolithic conspiracy against the free people of the world.” …

"For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence — on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day."

"It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific and political operations."

"Its preparations are concealed, not published."  "Its mistakes are buried, not headlined."  "Its dissenters are silenced, not praised."

"No expenditure is questioned, no rumor is printed, no secret is revealed."

"He basically summed it up, the deep state or the cabal..."

"I wonder what happened to him for talking about this kind of stuff… ?”

“Exactly. And anyone else that tried."

"He was saying we are in clear and present danger."

"There is a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that has been built to basically enslave every man, woman, and child.”

“And this is how they do it—infiltration instead of invasion, subversion instead of elections, guerrillas by night instead of armies by day."

__

This video clip is from Seth Holehouse's "Man in America" on May 20, 2026, titled "BETRAYED: How America Was Infiltrated While We Celebrated WW2 Victory w/ Mel K", which is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/l49Cc51TNyew/

__

President John F. Kennedy's 1961 speech, along with the transcript of his speech, is posted here:

https://www.jfklibrary.org/archives/other-resources/john-f-kennedy-speeches/american-newspaper-publishers-association-19610427

---

"The President and the Press: Address before the American Newspaper Publishers Association, April 27, 1961"

President John F. Kennedy

Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, New York City

April 27, 1961

-----------------------

Mirrored - Fat News

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

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deep statejfkspeech
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