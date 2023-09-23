Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GLENN BECK | Abbott DESTROYS Biden for THREATENING to Force Illegal Aliens to Remain in TX
channel image
GalacticStorm
2131 Subscribers
Shop now
74 views
Published 19 hours ago

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott DESTROYS Biden for THREATENING to Force Illegal Immigrants to Remain in Texas


According to the Los Angeles Times, the Biden administration is considering a policy that would force illegal immigrants who cross into Texas to remain there while waiting for their asylum screening. But is this even legal?


Texas Governor Greg Abbott joins Glenn to respond to the claim: “This is a losing, legal proposition for Biden and we’ll just hand him another loss.” Plus, he addresses the federal government's attempts to remove his buoy barrier in the Rio Grande and rips New York City Mayor Eric Adams for complaining about his illegal immigrant busing program.


Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP


► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu


► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/


► Grab some Blaze Media merch here: https://shop.blazemedia.com/


► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze


Connect with us on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/BlazeTV




Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regimeglenn beck tv

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket