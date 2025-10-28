© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Boy Who Was Too Healthy
1
27 views • 1 day ago
The Boy Who Was Too HealthyShow moreScott interviews Shawn and Shelly Boyce, along with their attorney. They discuss the government control of child cancer treatments and how CPS becomes the enforcement arm of the hospital.This is another tentacle of the hidden, collectivist agenda.-----------Shawn and Shelly live outside of Charlotte, NC on an organic homestead where they raise their four beautiful children alongside farm animals and homegrown food. Their 8 year old is the center of a story gaining national attention for shocking overreach by his oncologists.Adam Carroll Draper is a Christian, a husband, a father, and an American. He also practices law. Adam believes that law necessarily enforces what a government deems right and wrong, good and bad; and that the people follow that law to the extent that they believe the law is right and/or to the extent that they fear the consequences the government imposes upon those who violate the law. He argues that a society is doomed whose people do not follow its laws because they agree with them in general, but only obey out of fear of punishment, stressing that Christianity has provided the moral basis for societal agreement in America from its founding, acting as the glue that has held our society together.------------Links for this interview:https://www.givesendgo.com/BoyceFamilyPowerpoint: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/z0jy208xns3rg4fd9xo46/Boyce-Family.pptx?rlkey=va77oareyptbapilbu97yxz8z&;st=nhfdw34j&dl=0------------To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: www.ouramazinggrace.net/homewww.graceschara.com/To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribeShow less
