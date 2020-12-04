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A Very Painful Vaccine - Beware!
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169 views • December 04, 2020
Steffen Rowe of Life Force reveals important details about the vaccination being proposed for us. He also explains the devious plan the Democrats have to persuade Americans into taking the vaccination. Do Not Fall For It.
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