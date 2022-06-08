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Huge Grain Stockpile Burned by Ukrainian Militants - Deliberately Setting Fire to a Large Granary in Mariupol’s Sea Port Before Leaving - 060822
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140 views • June 08, 2022
Huge Grain Stockpile Burned by Ukrainian Militants – Moscow
RT reported this was 50,000 TONS of corn and wheat.
The Russian Defense Ministry has accused Ukrainian “militants of the nationalist battalions” of deliberately setting fire to a large granary in Mariupol’s sea port while fleeing from Russian forces.
According to a ministry statement, the alleged act of arson was down to the unwillingness of the “militants” to leave grain supplies to Mariupol’s residents.
As a result, according to the military, more than 50 thousand tons of grain were destroyed.
Russell Texas Bentley post this: https://t.me/TXDPR/555
RT reported this was 50,000 TONS of corn and wheat.
The Russian Defense Ministry has accused Ukrainian “militants of the nationalist battalions” of deliberately setting fire to a large granary in Mariupol’s sea port while fleeing from Russian forces.
According to a ministry statement, the alleged act of arson was down to the unwillingness of the “militants” to leave grain supplies to Mariupol’s residents.
As a result, according to the military, more than 50 thousand tons of grain were destroyed.
Russell Texas Bentley post this: https://t.me/TXDPR/555
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