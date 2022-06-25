FULL SHOW: Abortion Activists Gone Wild! Supreme Court Decision Sends Liberals Off The Deep End

Just as the War Room has been warning for months, the Liberal Summer Of Rage has commenced, and it’s the desire to kill babies that is driving it now. They are already out in the streets nationwide and Democrats like Maxine Waters and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are calling for them to get mad and get in the streets. Even the Biden DHS is warning of Democrat terrorism this weekend. Drew Hernandez was in D.C. when the news broke and he explains the sites outside of the Supreme Court. There were other major news developments from the White House and the Supreme Court covered as well. The failure of Green Energy also gets exposed in India.