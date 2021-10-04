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9/11: a Conspiracy Theory by James Corbett
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66 views • October 04, 2021
The tragedy of the 9/11 attacks continues for many 20 years later. This darkly satirical piece on the 9/11 conspiracy theory from researcher James Corbett brilliantly captures why many continue to be unsatisfied with the official explanation of those historic events.
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