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War Is Coming- Prophecy of Civil Unrest and War in The USA
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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81 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

https://the-masters-voice.com

Today's word: On the word of two or three witnesses let every word be established (Deut. 19:15, Matthew 18:16). Prophecy of social and political unrest, upheaval and breakdown of society in the USA that eventually leads to civil war. War of views will turn into a war of WAR. Brief look at other prophetic themes- The end of industry, famine in America, basic goods shortages and deliberate destruction of the farming sector. Public fall from grace for USA. Let those who have ears hear what the Spirit is saying to the churches of the world.

Full prophecy can be seen on the blog:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/26/war-is-coming-july-26-2020/

Survivalists: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/01/09/wilderness-october-30-2019/

HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.

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Privacy Policy