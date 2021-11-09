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War Is Coming- Prophecy of Civil Unrest and War in The USA
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81 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: On the word of two or three witnesses let every word be established (Deut. 19:15, Matthew 18:16). Prophecy of social and political unrest, upheaval and breakdown of society in the USA that eventually leads to civil war. War of views will turn into a war of WAR. Brief look at other prophetic themes- The end of industry, famine in America, basic goods shortages and deliberate destruction of the farming sector. Public fall from grace for USA. Let those who have ears hear what the Spirit is saying to the churches of the world.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/26/war-is-coming-july-26-2020/
Survivalists: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/01/09/wilderness-october-30-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: On the word of two or three witnesses let every word be established (Deut. 19:15, Matthew 18:16). Prophecy of social and political unrest, upheaval and breakdown of society in the USA that eventually leads to civil war. War of views will turn into a war of WAR. Brief look at other prophetic themes- The end of industry, famine in America, basic goods shortages and deliberate destruction of the farming sector. Public fall from grace for USA. Let those who have ears hear what the Spirit is saying to the churches of the world.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/26/war-is-coming-july-26-2020/
Survivalists: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/01/09/wilderness-october-30-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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