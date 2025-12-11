BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❗️NATO Chief Rutte BS 💩
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
0
40 views • 1 day ago

❗️NATO Chief Rutte: 

😱"We are Russia's next target!"

@AussieCossack

Adding:

SAY NO TO NATO

Adding: 

Kolomoisky told the court that the assassination attempt on Mindich in Israel was carried out by someone who received a weapon through the Ukrainian Embassy.

“It was a Makarov pistol with a suppressor. These Ukrainians went to the embassy for documents. That’s where they were recruited and given the task to go after Mindich,” Kolomoisky said.

He added that the Ukrainian ambassador in Israel wouldn’t know such details, and that Israel’s internal security service — not the police — is handling the case, so local police simply don’t have the relevant information.

Israeli police and Mindich’s circle deny that any attempt took place. 

Ukrainian MP Goncharenko claims there was an attempt, but the attackers confused the homes of Mindich and Kolomoisky.

Kolomoisky offered more details in court about the attempt on Mindich in Israel.

He said the would-be killer tried to gather information while posing as a journalist.

“One of these ‘freelancers’ spent three weeks coming around and talking to the housekeeper. He claimed to be an Israeli journalist and asked whether Mindich lived there. The housekeeper drove him off — this was around November 14–15. She later identified him,” Kolomoisky told the court.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
