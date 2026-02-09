BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Date: Feb. 9, 2026 - Lesson 26-2026. Title: The Crushing Wheel & The Candle of the Lord
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1044 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 22 hours ago

Proverbs 20:26–27 reveals how God deals with both leadership and the human heart. A wise king separates the wicked and brings judgment with discernment, even employing the crushing wheel to expose and restrain evil—an image of decisive and sobering justice. At the same time, the spirit of man is described as the lamp of the Lord, searched and examined by God down to the deepest places within. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore how righteous authority mirrors divine wisdom, how God brings hidden evil into the open, and how the Lord searches motives, intentions, and thoughts, calling every believer to live transparently before Him.

Lesson 26-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world


Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day


Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com

Keywords
rickwilesmorningmannadocburkhart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Silenced No More: The First Amendment under fire

Silenced No More: The First Amendment under fire

Ramon Tomey
EU accuses TikTok of &#8220;addictive design&#8221; under new digital censorship law

EU accuses TikTok of “addictive design” under new digital censorship law

Belle Carter
Silent Saboteurs: The Top 10 Everyday Foods Fueling Inflammation and Chronic Disease

Silent Saboteurs: The Top 10 Everyday Foods Fueling Inflammation and Chronic Disease

Coco Somers
White House denies plans for ICE polling place presence but leaves door open

White House denies plans for ICE polling place presence but leaves door open

Belle Carter
Lawmakers urge DOJ to investigate New York, California, Maine and Connecticut for denying religious vaccine exemptions

Lawmakers urge DOJ to investigate New York, California, Maine and Connecticut for denying religious vaccine exemptions

Laura Harris
The Unfeeling Calculus of Superintelligence: Why AI Doesn&#8217;t Hate You, You&#8217;re Just Resource Competition

The Unfeeling Calculus of Superintelligence: Why AI Doesn’t Hate You, You’re Just Resource Competition

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy