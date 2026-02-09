Date: Feb. 9, 2026 - Lesson 26-2026. Title: The Crushing Wheel & The Candle of the Lord

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proverbs 20:26–27 reveals how God deals with both leadership and the human heart. A wise king separates the wicked and brings judgment with discernment, even employing the crushing wheel to expose and restrain evil—an image of decisive and sobering justice. At the same time, the spirit of man is described as the lamp of the Lord, searched and examined by God down to the deepest places within. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore how righteous authority mirrors divine wisdom, how God brings hidden evil into the open, and how the Lord searches motives, intentions, and thoughts, calling every believer to live transparently before Him.
Lesson 26-2026
Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart
You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.
MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!
Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!
It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!
Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!
Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.