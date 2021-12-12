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They Don't Want You To Know What "Mandate" Really Means
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394 views • December 12, 2021
From the 11th Edition of Blacks' Law Dictionary , truth teller reads what the legal definition of the word "mandates" really is. It's a request which the "asked" may consent or decline. Their compliance is by choice, and is the only thing that fulfills a "mandate". Otherwise it's only a request.
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