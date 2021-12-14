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Dr Fauchi TELLS THE TRUTH...!
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867 views • December 14, 2021
This would not be the first time, that a vaccine that looked good in initial safety actually made people worse there was a history of the respiratory virus vaccine in children which paradoxically made the children worse. One of the HIV vaccines that we tested several years ago actually made individuals more likely to get infected. This would not be the first time that a vaccine that looked good in initial safety actually made people worse….
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