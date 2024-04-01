Stark Difference Between Harmful GMO and Healing Organic Food Sources - Dr. Lynn Lafferty

Dr. Lynn Lafferty’s grandmother ran a beautiful 150-acre organic farm in upstate New York, and it is this charming heritage that Lynn reflects on when she teaches people how to grow organic food and consume clean, non-toxic produce. Lynn is a professor at NovaSoutheastern University Medical and Pharmacy Schools and John Patrick University, and she specializes in understanding the link between our food sources and our full body health. She trains medical students how to critically assess health issues and look for natural cures in God’s creation. Genetically modified food is stripped of its nutritional value, and has many perilous effects on the human body, including disease and cancer.









TAKEAWAYS





High fructose corn syrup and trans fat are two big elements that we should avoid at all costs





Medical students aren’t taught to be critical thinkers or given instruction on how to read medical journals





80 percent of our immune system resides in the gut, and when our gut bacteria is wiped out, it can cause major disease





Use whole, natural, and organically-sourced food to heal your body









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. LYNN LAFFERTY

📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

