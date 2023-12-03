© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oj5ry4UzflU
3/12/2023 Miles Guo: Wang Qishan, Neil Shen, and Alvin Jiang deposited their money in the Silicon Valley Bank, whereas Silvergate Bank is No. 1 in the digital currency sector, and nearly 20% of its deposits belong to the CCP. So, what does the collapse of these two banks mean?