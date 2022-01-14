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House Dems Pass Radical Federal Elections Takeover Via NASA Bill
The New American
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190 views • January 14, 2022
Congresswoman Kat Cammack (R-Fl.) explains to The New American’s Christian Gomez, how on Thursday, January 13, by a vote 220 Yeas to 203 Nays, House Democrats passed H.R. 5746, the “NASA Enhanced Use Leasing Extension Act of 2021,” gutting it of its original NASA language and replacing it with the merged text of various progressive “voting rights” bills. The merged bills (now in H.R. 5746) amount to an almost total federal takeover of elections. Rep. Cammack says, “We did not vote to give Martians the right to vote,” instead the bill was the Democrat’s partisan attempt to codify the many dubious emergency regulations put in place in 2020 under the guise of the COVID-19 pandemic. She urges those watching to contact both of their state’s U.S. Senators and pressure them to vote against this new elections bill H.R. 5746. In gutting and replacing the text, H.R. 5746 has been renamed from being the “NASA Enhanced Use Leasing Extension Act of 2021” to the ‘‘Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act’’ (similar in name as H.R. 4/S. 4, the “John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act,” which was one of the various election bills that was merged into H.R. 5746).
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constitutionelectionscongresswomanvotingrepresentativepower grabkat cammackhr 5746federal elections takeover
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