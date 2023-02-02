https://gettr.com/post/p273917f409



2/1/2023 Miles Guo: The arrest of Yue Wenhai - Follow the money and Yue’s infiltration in the West via the backdoors of iPhone. On the one hand, Yue Wenhai helped the big shots in Communist China launder money via China Minzu Securities and its stock tradings. On the other hand, Yue infiltrated the technological and political sectors of the US and the West by using the backdoors of the Apple products made in the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou; all his stories involve the CCP military and intelligence communities.

#YueWenhai #DongWenbiao #ChinaMinzuSecurities #PBOC #ChinaMinshengBank #Henanbankofcommunications





2/1/2023 文贵直播：岳文海被抓的“钱钱”后后 - “钱”是通过民族证券及其股票交易帮大人物洗钱；“后”是通过苹果产品的后门掏美国和西方的科技后门、政治后门，岳文海的故事里就是中共军方和情报界

#岳文海 #董文标 #民族证券 #人民银行 #民生银行 #河南交行