No Third Temple!

People are clamoring for a Third Temple. We have five Red Heifers being shipped from America to Israel in 2022. Is one of them to be slaughtered to start the Third Temple? We have Jews asking to measure and segregate the Temple Mount to allow for some place to pray. Is that a sign of the Third Temple? Is there a Third Temple in the Bible? There is a Naos, a Greek word for Holy of Holies. And there is a Heical, a Hebrew word for Palace. What does it all mean? Should we expect a Third Temple or a Tabernacle?



