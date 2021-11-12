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Did The Apostle Paul Support Himself Financially By Making Tents?
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51 views • November 12, 2021
Did the apostle Paul support himself financially by making tents? This is a common argument that people give to justify working for money to support their ministry. Paul may be done this for a little while, but he eventually recognized that it was wrong and repented from it.
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