18+ RIDICULOUS! Mortar smoking Ukrainian soldier hiding under M113
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
9979 followers
3
208 views • 8 months ago

A group of Ukrainian soldiers who chose to take cover under an American M113 armored personnel carrier came under heavy mortar fire from Russian drone. A short clip released by Russian military correspondent on Telegram on August 25, 2024, shows the ridiculous mistake of several Ukrainian soldiers who decided to hide there from Russian eyes. Another damaged and abandoned M113 APC near the village did not provide them with protection during the positional battle north of Rabotino on the Zaporozhye front, the area of the Ukrainian forces heavy defeat last year with the heaviest losses!

Keep in mind! Russian drone operators from the 58th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Dnepr group cleared Ukrainian's positions on the Zaporozhye direction every day for 24 hours. Several mini-bombs were dropped by drones directly above the vehicle, from the right and left sides of the armor, so that shrapnel hit the people sent by Kiev, most likely injuring or killing them. Although the armor did not explode after being smoked repeatedly, video frames show two soldiers having a lucky fate, at least one soldier crawling out from under the vehicle due to serious injuries, but it is unknown whether any of them died.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
armored personnel carrierzaporozhye frontfpv dronesrabotinoamerican m113
