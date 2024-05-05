The new Russian unmanned ground robotic platform “Courier” was presented.





The platform is represented by several models tailored for different tasks:





▪️ with a 12.7 mm Utes machine gun;

▪️ with a 7.62 mm PKT machine gun;

▪️ with an AGS-17 grenade launcher;

▪️ for delivery of provisions and evacuation (without combat module).





All that remains is to wait for them on the front line.