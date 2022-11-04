Create New Account
Global Food Crisis Fears
The Power Hour
Published 20 days ago

Off-the-charts inflation, continued supply-chain failures, megadroughts and record-breaking wildfires, devastating floods, dollar devaluation, power outages, food shortages, and water contamination.  Clayton Llewellyn, CEO of Heaven's Harvest Emergency Storable Food joins for a solution.

Website: https://heavensharvest.com

Listen to The Power Hour live from 11am - 1pm Central Time

www.thepowerhour.com

Keywords
preppingsurvivaleconomyrecessionfoodshortagefoodstorageglobalfoodcrisit

