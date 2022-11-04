Global Food Crisis Fears

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Off-the-charts inflation, continued supply-chain failures, megadroughts and record-breaking wildfires, devastating floods, dollar devaluation, power outages, food shortages, and water contamination. Clayton Llewellyn, CEO of Heaven's Harvest Emergency Storable Food joins for a solution.
Website: https://heavensharvest.com
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