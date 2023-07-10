Time Travel, UFO Crash Retrievals & Ancient Magic - Week in Review Exopolitics Today - July 8, 2023

Michael Salla
July 8, 2023
Dr. Michael Salla covers the top exopolitics news stories from July 1 to 6, 2023, concerning university professors studying ancient texts on magic; exoracism; sensitive JFK assassination files continue to be withheld; starmaking projects; studying Foreign Material Exploitation and UFO crash retrieval programs; orbs being flight tested at Area 51; time travel, and more.
This is the fifth in a new series of "Exopolitics Today - Week in Review" episodes that will be published on Saturday mornings.
For Dr. Michael Salla's Twitter Feed with links to all stories, visit: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZm3Yt0kgpE
