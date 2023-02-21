https://gettr.com/post/p28y4338734

2/19/2023 Miles Guo: The use of second-tier actors in the Chinese TV series The Knockout is to highlight Xi Jinping's “great experience” of being a deputy for decades so that he could rise to power, after which he overwhelmed the US with the spy balloon incident. The TV series exposes some dark sides of the society in order to help the CCP survive by slightly criticizing the minor issues.

2/19/2023 文贵直播：中共国大火的电视剧《狂飙》启用二线演员是凸显习近平过去几十年甘当副手后得以上位并把气球送到美国的“伟大生涯”；《狂飙》暴露了一些社会黑暗面是小骂大帮忙

