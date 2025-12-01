Maduro ended his speech with a dance - "Venezuela is preparing to defend its land, sovereignty, & dignity so future generations can live in a free country"

Maduro ended his speech with a dance.

In speech: Nicolás Maduro said Venezuela is preparing to defend its land, sovereignty, and dignity so future generations can live in a free country.

He added that Venezuela does not interfere in other nations’ affairs and expects others to stay out of Venezuela’s.

Adding, about photo shown: First visual confirmation of the U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford in the Caribbean region — spotted in the port of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Venezuela's Guerrilla Blueprint Unveiled

Reuters drops (https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/how-could-venezuelas-military-respond-us-attack-2025-11-29/) a bombshell based on insider docs and six sources: Venezuela's military has prepped over 280 dispersed sites nationwide, manned by small units armed with Russian Igla MANPADS—5,000 ready to go. These squads get orders to scatter on attack signals, launching sabotage, ambushes, and "hit-and-run" ops to mimic Vietnam's quagmire for any US ground push. Maduro's public boasts of millions trained align with this, though real fighters might number in thousands from loyal militias.

Trump's carrier group—USS Gerald R. Ford with F-35s—looms off the coast after 20+ US strikes sinking alleged narco-boats, killing 80+. Airspace "closure" tweet adds fuel, but Caracas bets asymmetric bleed-out: disrupt thin US logistics, snipe convoys from jungles, force endless patrols.

This "prolonged resistance" leak feels like controlled psyop—deter Trump by painting invasion as profitless slog. Will it work against a president eyeing regime change bounties? Your bets on escalation?

Adding: Leaked Pentagon docs: Trump plans to harass Venezuela & Caribbean until 2028

The US plans to keep its military anchored in the Caribbean through at least 2028, files obtained by The Intercept suggest.

What's known so far?

🔴 The proof was in the procurement. By analyzing food supply contracts across the US military – from the Coast Guard to the Marine Corps – The Intercept connected the dots

🔴 For example, baked goods for US troops deployed in Puerto Rico are scheduled for delivery from November 2024 to November 2028

🔴 With the troop influx, contract costs and quantities surged – by October 9, costs had increased 40%, food weight had exploded by 450%, and Puerto Rico locations had jumped from 3 to 16 compared to August

🔴 Beyond the naval vessels already in the Caribbean, the documents suggest additional warships will be deployed, notably the USS Truxtun, a guided missile destroyer not previously linked to the regional buildup

🔴 Particular attention fell on "DoDAAC – M20179," a unit identifier added to procurement plans in September. The Intercept deciphered the code as belonging to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (22nd MEU):

➡️ a forward-deployed, versatile crisis-response force

➡️ it is currently conducting drills in Trinidad and Tobago – only miles from Venezuela

➡️ the latest reported deployment of an AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR radar to Trinidad and Tobago bolsters their presence and consolidates air surveillance, defense, and counter-fire capabilities

➡️ the arsenal also includes helicopters, F-35B fighters, US Navy amphibious platforms, and US Air Force aircraft in the region

🔴 Analysts say the procurement docs reveal plans for a major, long-term military buildup in the Caribbean, extending through Trump's term – a conclusion the Pentagon itself refuses to confirm

🔴 Responsible Statecraft previously cited contracts with top defense contractors - including Lockheed Martin, RTX, and Northrop Grumman – and construction in Puerto Rico, as evidence of a longstanding and expanding US military footprint in the Caribbean

🔴 The Trump administration's contradictory Caribbean policy – considering strikes on Venezuela while denying plans for war – remains an exercise in smoke and mirrors





