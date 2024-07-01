BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Talking with the Experts podcast with Rose Davidson. A wellspring of knowledge with Richard Blank.
call center
call center
Dive into the universe of unparalleled expertise with "Talking with the Experts," a top-tier podcast that stands as an oracle of wisdom in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Launched in July 2020, the podcast has rapidly ascended the ranks, now boasting over 35,000 global listeners and holding a prestigious spot in the top 5% of all podcasts worldwide.


In this episode, call centre expert Richard Blank provides advice on leadership, corporate culture, outsourcing, and success. He emphasises the importance of having a solid corporate culture and outlines how outsourcing can help call centres become more successful.


https://youtu.be/56odkh_YZ3I


Advanced telemarketing strategy, conflict management, interpersonal soft skills, customer support, rhetoric, gamification, pinball machines, employee motivation and phonetic micro expression reading.


Richard’s vision quest journey is filled with twists and turns. At 27 years old, he relocated to Costa Rica to train employees for one of the larger call centers in San Jose. With a mix of motivational public speaking style backed by tactful and appropriate rhetoric, Richard shared his knowledge and trained over 10 000 bilingual telemarketers over two decades.


Richard Blank has the largest collection of restored American Pinball machines and antique Rockola Jukeboxes in Central America making gamification a strong part of CCC culture.Richard Blank is the Chief Executive Officer for Costa Rica’s Call Center since 2008.


Mr. Richard Blank holds a bachelors degree in Communication and Spanish from the University of Arizona and a certificate of language proficiency from the University of Sevilla, Spain.


A Keynote speaker for Philadelphia's Abington High School 68th National Honors Society induction ceremony. In addition, entered into the 2023 Hall of Fame for Business along side other famous alumni. Paying it forward to Abington Senior High School is very important to Mr. Blank. As such, he endows a scholarship each year for students that plan on majoring in a world language at the university level.



https://costaricascallcenter.com/en/outbound-bpo-campaigns/


Talking with the Experts 2022 EP #347 Richard Blank - Leadership and having a strong corporate culture


https://youtu.be/56odkh_YZ3I

