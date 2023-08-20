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DEEP STATE DECODES 08/20/23 EPISODE 670
DEEP STATE DECODES
DEEP STATE DECODES
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37 views • August 20, 2023

Last Man on Earth


Music intro: Tom MacDonald & Adam Calhoun - "The Brave"
Video credit: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-can-prove-it
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12424427/Republican-debate-Fox-News-Trump.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/just-time-election-biden-regime-reinstate-covid-19/
https://newsaddicts.com/whistleblowers-biden-bringing-back-full-covid-restrictions-lockdowns-next-month/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HekX2figSWc5/ BLACKROCK OWNS 40% OF THE GLOBAL ECONOMY - THEY ARE THE THEY
https://rumble.com/v34wdr8-nanotechnology-found-in-both-vaxxed-and-un-vaxxed.html Nanotechnology Found in Both Vaxxed And Un-Vaxxed
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/europe/russias-luna-25-has-crashed-into-the-moon-tass/articleshow/102873080.cms?from=mdr
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fthD3VKrLO1H/ IT WOULD SEEM THE FIRES AND A HURRICANE IN MAUI KNEW NOT TO DESTROY THE RICH PEOPLES HOUSES?
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/08/19/six-obama-admin-officials-used-alias-emails-obama-hillary-holder-lynch-jackson-biden/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/video-michigan-man-calmly-guns-down-violent-armed/

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