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How Christians are practicing WITCHCRAFT unknowingly!
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130 views • August 08, 2023

Creatrix13


August 8, 2023


The Jezebel spirit (demonic network) is running rampant now and is part of the anti-messiah spirit. Check more links about the Jezebel spirit further down.


Must watch "You do not carry a malicious witness against your neighbour! REPENT!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/VSF6DVwOC6nN/


Download PDF "His True Name": https://tinyurl.com/CallonHisTrueName

& PDF "True Name Discussion" https://tinyurl.com/truenamediscussion


Message from "Nelson Schuman" https://www.youtube.com/@NelsonSchuman You can order the book “Freedom From Soul Wounds and Demons” from Amazon in paperback, Kindle or Audible here - https://a.co/d/0Xed2Rn


1. "Immersion into Yahusha" https://www.bitchute.com/video/9zfmK1sNvl9E/

2. "How to do Self-Immersion in YAHUSHA's Name?" https://www.bitchute.com/video/1hKBxw3LJp1s/

3. "BEGETTING: BAPTISM IMMERSION REPENTING OBEYING PLEDGING" https://www.bitchute.com/video/SqMXz8yQshNj/


ROSIE says "His Name is YAHUSHA": https://www.bitchute.com/video/71iLzrQ62lmq/

"YAHUSHA vs YESHUA vs YAHUSHUA... does it matter? Why?" https://www.bitchute.com/video/EzjiyV8cPcUx/


"The spiritual roots of Narcissism are the Jezebel & Leviathan spirits" https://www.bitchute.com/video/TcyXuXym6N00/


"HOW JEZEBEL CONTROLS THEIR VICTIMS!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/oUJiscELN8fh/


"Jezebel / Narcissists accuse you of doing the evil they are actually doing!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/iSX6FBZFCvsY/


"Women Going MAD" https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSG8SFEc2gTv/

"Are almost all women MENTALLY INSANE?" https://www.bitchute.com/video/kLOsDVYUAPl8/


"Characteristic Traits of Jezebel" https://www.bitchute.com/video/UfUF30PsI7pt/

"Know Your Enemy - The Jezebel Spirit!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/R62OXSPTvd9w/

"Battle Strategies to Use Against Jezebel! - Glynda Lomax" https://www.bitchute.com/video/gw5f3Ce7oxVo/

Spiritual Warfare 2022 - Jezebel Update - Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xDA02aFyGS5O/

Spiritual Warfare 2022 - Jezebel Update - Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/97KbmE5GqWmg/


"Being transparent Going back into toxicity 😱 Dealing with Jezebel! DYING TO YOURSELF!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/IZY7KLh08dso/

"NARCISSISTIC OR DEMONIC! Is this spiritual warfare?" https://www.bitchute.com/video/pPspDNeLPcK7/

"Narcissists Destroy Who they cannot Control" https://www.bitchute.com/video/kNUvi2yOLKxn/

"Warning Signs of Someone Under the Influence of Jezebel" https://www.bitchute.com/video/gj2Nx3b6thPg/

"How a Jezebel manipulates you in a Relationship (teaching)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/lErm9tBSHCto/

"Satan's Control Spectrum... Jezebel's Mind Control, Witchcraft, Lust, Everything to Manipulate." https://www.bitchute.com/video/PYYRUAZ3YNcU/

"The Spirit Of Jezebel's Easy Prey - Fornication | See Revelation 2:18-29 - REPENT!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/grcKFHQX6cj1/

"PRAYER OF RENUNCIATION of the Jezebel Spirit" https://www.bitchute.com/video/wwuOXAxQuUkV/

"Jezebel Witchcraft Deliverance Prayers | Pray in the Name of Yahuah - Yahusha" https://www.bitchute.com/video/53VEZHRhngRf/


"OPEN DOOR... (Rev 3:8) - a Quick Dream/Vision" https://www.bitchute.com/video/a5aNhoRHvBMU/


"ALL RELIGION are of the Devil & Evil Spirits: The TURAH & the TESTIMONY of YAHUSHA" https://www.bitchute.com/video/6dNDyPhKNCKO/


#jezebel #witchcraft #narcissism #repent #repentance #Yahuah #Yahusha #deliverance #salvation #10Commandments #nelsonschuman


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/G3lUHwZiSgN8/

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Keywords
intimidationchristianscontroldemonsmanipulationjezebel spiritwitchcraftdominationcreatrix13anti-messiah spirit
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