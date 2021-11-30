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[Streamed live on Nov 30, 2021] CuttingEdge: Dirty Little Secrets - Omicron Plan (full show)
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81 views • December 02, 2021
Dirty Little Secrets : Omicron Plan (11/30/2021)
Remember the “terrifying” variant, Super Koofee. Do you remember that? It was going to be the demise of us all. The word “mutation” was bandied around the news like this thing had suddenly grown into the size of a ferocious monster and rose to walk around on two legs to get us. Now the news is all about the Omicron variant of Koofee. I hate to say it, but *yawn*. It’s “the worst” and “most deadly” and “most contagious” variant ever. Oh, and it’s “probably Koofee-Juice-resistant,” too....Omicron Plan
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MIDNIGHT RIDE YT Channel :
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FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
UnderGround Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
Remnant Restoration: https://remnantrestoration.org/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZoc6WcYCS8qe-Tb7yjdNA
Shake & Wake Radio: http://shakeandwakeradio.com/wp/
For more fellowship if you are on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/nystv/ NYSTV on Twitter @nowyouseetv
#CuttingEdge #NYSTV #News
news, current events, politics, government, CuttingEdge, NYSTV
Remember the “terrifying” variant, Super Koofee. Do you remember that? It was going to be the demise of us all. The word “mutation” was bandied around the news like this thing had suddenly grown into the size of a ferocious monster and rose to walk around on two legs to get us. Now the news is all about the Omicron variant of Koofee. I hate to say it, but *yawn*. It’s “the worst” and “most deadly” and “most contagious” variant ever. Oh, and it’s “probably Koofee-Juice-resistant,” too....Omicron Plan
Go to https://nystv.org/ for exclusive NYSTV content. Use Promo Code: RIDER For your first month free.
NOW YOU SEE TV YT Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV
#NYSTV on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV
CuttingEdge Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/cuttingedge
Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaintsoupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases
T-Shirts and Mugs: https://nystv-wear.creator-spring.com/
#SUGARANDSPICE: https://sugarandspicesoap.com/
#TRUTHRADIOSHOW: http://truthradioshow.com/
Dan Bidondi https://www.youtube.com/user/bionicdanb
MIDNIGHT RIDE YT Channel :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW4Hw5iFqb9SneIqqVP-f6A
FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
UnderGround Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
Remnant Restoration: https://remnantrestoration.org/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZoc6WcYCS8qe-Tb7yjdNA
Shake & Wake Radio: http://shakeandwakeradio.com/wp/
For more fellowship if you are on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/nystv/ NYSTV on Twitter @nowyouseetv
#CuttingEdge #NYSTV #News
news, current events, politics, government, CuttingEdge, NYSTV
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