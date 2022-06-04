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Twitter Condones Rape Threats "I wanna find you so you can carry my dark skin baby unwillingly"
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10 views • June 04, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
"I wanna find you taking out the garbage or coming out of a supermarket, make sweet love without your consent so you can carry my dark skin beautiful baby unwillingly"
"Overturn Roe v Wade? When they do, I hope you're raped the next day and cannot get rid of your rapist's baby. You f**king disgusting pile of ignorant white trash"
StewPeters.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1790hi-twitter-condones-rape-threats-i-wanna-find-you-so-you-can-carry-my-dark-ski.html
"I wanna find you taking out the garbage or coming out of a supermarket, make sweet love without your consent so you can carry my dark skin beautiful baby unwillingly"
"Overturn Roe v Wade? When they do, I hope you're raped the next day and cannot get rid of your rapist's baby. You f**king disgusting pile of ignorant white trash"
StewPeters.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1790hi-twitter-condones-rape-threats-i-wanna-find-you-so-you-can-carry-my-dark-ski.html
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