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Ruger SRH The KING!
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79 views • September 15, 2019
I moved this video over from YouTube to see if there is any interest in my videos, and also because they're a bunch of Leftists Pigs and an enemy of Free People. so we'll see how it goes... so as of today on YouTube: 8,536 views Published on Apr 6, 2017
The Ruger SRH is the best platform to shoot the awesome 454 Casull cartridge. There might be bigger guns and bigger rounds, but that don't make them better. S&W's cartoon guns can't stand up to Ruger's normal factory testing of the 454 Casull SRH. http://www.shootingtimes.com/handguns...
What destroys the S&W, doesn't effect the SRH at all times 300!
The Ruger SRH is the best platform to shoot the awesome 454 Casull cartridge. There might be bigger guns and bigger rounds, but that don't make them better. S&W's cartoon guns can't stand up to Ruger's normal factory testing of the 454 Casull SRH. http://www.shootingtimes.com/handguns...
What destroys the S&W, doesn't effect the SRH at all times 300!
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