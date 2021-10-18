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COVID19 treatment that cured Trump is about to get FDA approval!
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142 views • October 18, 2021
Do you still remember how fast Trump recovered from his COVID-19 infection despite being the prime candidate for serious COVID due to his age, weight and possibly underlying medical conditions?
The "REGENERON" Trump mentioned had been available for emergency use and is about to get FDA approval soon.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdDs7tv0X0U
https://www.fda.gov/media/145610/download
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/fda-accepts-regen-cov-casirivimab-112100903.html
https://www.regeneron.com/covid19
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2108163
https://www.regencov.com/
https://www.fda.gov/media/145612/download
https://www.fda.gov/media/145611/download
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/fact-check-regeneron-monoclonal-antibody-costs-government-242100-per-dose/ar-AAPpDxx?ocid=uxbndlbing
The "REGENERON" Trump mentioned had been available for emergency use and is about to get FDA approval soon.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdDs7tv0X0U
https://www.fda.gov/media/145610/download
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/fda-accepts-regen-cov-casirivimab-112100903.html
https://www.regeneron.com/covid19
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2108163
https://www.regencov.com/
https://www.fda.gov/media/145612/download
https://www.fda.gov/media/145611/download
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/fact-check-regeneron-monoclonal-antibody-costs-government-242100-per-dose/ar-AAPpDxx?ocid=uxbndlbing
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