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Kaleidoscope Project Part 01/ Making Shiny Bits (Gem, Rhinestone, Diamond ) in Blender 3.1
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1 view • February 16, 2022
Tutorial 01 in Kaleidoscope Project
Setting Up HDRI lighting, Creating and Establishing Camera,
Making a Gem/Rhinestone creating Material for it,
copying material variation to another object. Saving / Rendering
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Timecodes
0:00 Intro
1:05 Preferences Add-ons Setup
1:49 Making a Gem
2:43 Making a Base from a cylinder
3:42 Setting up Camera
4:54 World Node Screen Grab
5:49 Setting up Sader Editor
6:01 Creating and applying glass shader to rhinestone
8:18 Duplicating material
8:45 Render Settings
9:13 Save As
9:18 Render
9:36 Outline for upcoming next tutorial and conclusion
tutorial on HDRI lighting https://youtu.be/-46iTjigUgg
File on gumroad https://digitalmonkeyschool.gumroad.com/l/orymox
With questions contact us at https://digitalmonkeyschool.com/
Setting Up HDRI lighting, Creating and Establishing Camera,
Making a Gem/Rhinestone creating Material for it,
copying material variation to another object. Saving / Rendering
******************************
If you like what we do, Support Digital Monkey School
by signing up for our Zoom Classes
Like and Subscribe
******************************
Timecodes
0:00 Intro
1:05 Preferences Add-ons Setup
1:49 Making a Gem
2:43 Making a Base from a cylinder
3:42 Setting up Camera
4:54 World Node Screen Grab
5:49 Setting up Sader Editor
6:01 Creating and applying glass shader to rhinestone
8:18 Duplicating material
8:45 Render Settings
9:13 Save As
9:18 Render
9:36 Outline for upcoming next tutorial and conclusion
tutorial on HDRI lighting https://youtu.be/-46iTjigUgg
File on gumroad https://digitalmonkeyschool.gumroad.com/l/orymox
With questions contact us at https://digitalmonkeyschool.com/
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