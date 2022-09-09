The quiet rise of LGBT influence in Christian and conservative circles

The ascendancy of LGBT values into mainstream conservatism and Christian beliefs did not occur overnight. In his talk given at the Henkel Conference held in Nashville, TN from August 22-23, LifeSiteNews U.S. Bureau Chief Doug Mainwaring, a formerly pro-gay libertarian, talks about his personal conversion, the way the LGBT agenda has gained a strong foothold in politically-right communities, and the threats to children and families posed by this dynamic.

