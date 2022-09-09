The quiet rise of LGBT influence in Christian and conservative circles

The ascendancy of LGBT values into mainstream conservatism and Christian beliefs did not occur overnight. In his talk given at the Henkel Conference held in Nashville, TN from August 22-23, LifeSiteNews U.S. Bureau Chief Doug Mainwaring, a formerly pro-gay libertarian, talks about his personal conversion, the way the LGBT agenda has gained a strong foothold in politically-right communities, and the threats to children and families posed by this dynamic.
For more information on the Henkel Conference and its events, please visit https://www.ascensionmadison.com/henkel.html
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Henkel_Conference_090922
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Henkel_Conference_090922
Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.