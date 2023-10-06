'U.S. GOVT. LARGEST CHILD TRAFICER IN THE WORLD NOW! WAKEUP!

IF THIS SHOCKING VIDEO DOESN'T MAKE YOUR BLOOD BOIL THEN YOU HAVE NO SOUL! AMERICAS NAZI GOVERNMENT IS TRANSPORTING 1,000'S OF ILLEGAL CHILDREN INTO CHILD SEX RINGS AND CHILD SACRIFICE COMPOUNDS THROUGHOUT AMERICA AND THE WORLD RIGHT NOW. WHEN THE SATANIC ELITE FLICP THE STOCK MARKET THESE FREELOADING ILLEGALS WILL HAVE THEIR FREE PERKS CUTOFF. THEY WILL THEN FLOOD INTO YOUR NEIGHBORHOODS AND RAPE, ROB AND MURDER YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES. IF YOU DON'T TAKE THIS THREAT SERIOUSLY NOW YOU'RE A DAMN FOOL. WAKEUP OR BE MURDERED...