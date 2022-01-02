Predictive Programming Cartoon From Netflix - 'SmartMark'

The Mark of the Beast is coming. The technology is already here with ID2020 and with Microsoft's patent #060606, which is a human implantable device, to buy and sell cryptocurrency.



Everything related to COVID-19, the global lockdowns, the crashing of the world’s economies, the digital Immunity Passports, and race riots are to bring the entire world to the doorstep of the Antichrist and Mark of the Beast.



The government and/or other higher ups, are using predictive programming in television, movies, music and in print as a mass mind control tool to make the population more accepting of planned future events.



Time is near as the New World Order releases its predictive programming in kids cartoons.



Netflix began showing "Stretch Armstrong & The Flex Fighters" in 2017.



This episode in particular has the characters lining up to happily receive something called a 'SmartMark'. Basically this is a mobile app that is implanted inside the body.





He causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads, and that no one may buy or sell except one who has [a]the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.



Here is wisdom. Let him who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man: His number is 666.

Revelation 13:16-18 New King James