Imran Khan’s first visuals appear in Supreme Court after almost 3 days.

Supreme Court of Pakistan orders authorities to immediately release Former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistani authorities have restricted access to Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms amid mounting violence in the country generated by the arrest of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Additionally, total internet shutdowns have been observed in some regions,” NetBlocks, the global internet monitor, said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan's top court on Thursday ruled that the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan was illegal, his lawyer said, two days after his detention on graft allegations ignited deadly protests and a tussle with the powerful military.

"The Supreme Court reversed all legal proceedings against Imran Khan ... he has been asked to present himself in the Islamabad High Court on Friday morning," lawyer Babar Awan told reporters.




