IRGC struck the Fujairah Oil Ind Zone in the UAE in retaliation for the attack on Lavan Oil Refinery

This afternoon, the IRGC struck the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in the United Arab Emirates in retaliation for the attack on Lavan Oil Refinery.

Iranian FM Araghchi:

The Iran–U.S. Ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the U.S. must choose—ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both.

The world sees the massacres in Lebanon. The ball is in the U.S. court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments.

More:

Iran’s Mehr News Agency reports that the United States violated the ceasefire by launching an attack on Iran.

Iran has launched strikes on oil facilities in Kuwait, according to the Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA.

The Qatari Ministry of Defense states that they were attacked by seven Iranian ballistic missiles and several drones.

Trump stated that Lebanon, which was attacked by Israel, was not included in the ceasefire agreement with Iran due to the actions of "Hezbollah".

Response:

The IRGC states that it is preparing a response to Israel's strikes on Hezbollah.

"An attack on the proud Hezbollah is an attack on Iran. The battlefield is preparing a tough response to the barbaric crimes of the regime," said Major General Majid Mousavi, commander of the aerospace forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the IRNA agency.

Earlier, Western media reported that due to Israel's strikes on Hezbollah, Iran is refusing to unblock the Strait of Hormuz.

Recall, Tehran believes that the ceasefire in Lebanon is part of a deal on a general ceasefire, while Trump states the opposite.

Adding:

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs describes the Israeli attacks on Lebanon as a new attempt to drag the region into "complete chaos".

More: The US is sending Vance, Kushner, and Whitkoff to negotiate with Iran in Pakistan. The first round will take place on Saturday, the White House announced.

And: Trump will discuss today with Rutte the possibility of an American withdrawal from NATO - The White House