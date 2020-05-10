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Roll Up Your Sleeve - It's 1976!
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17 views • May 10, 2020
A blast from the past. The Swine Flu pandemic of the 1970's, and the big push for Flu Vaccines! - Haven't we learned a thing from history? We have been down this path before, and just HOW many serious illnesses and deaths from a vaccine that was supposed to "protect" us does it take?
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