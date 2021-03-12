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The Church, Social Credit Scores, & the Royal Family
Zach Drew Show
Zach Drew Show
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40 views • March 12, 2021
One day, 10 years down the road, many in America will wonder, “How did we get like this? When did this happen?” It is the moments we are living in NOW that you will be able to point back to.

Today we will be talking about how cancel culture, woke activism, cultural Marxism, BLM, ANTIFA, and militant climate activists are creating a new America. But they’re not just shifting the world around us, they’re also leading many believers astray.

Also on today’s show we are going to be talking about a new type of social credit score that may be affecting every one of us a lot sooner than you think. And, if you stay tuned, later in the program we will be sharing an interesting perspective on the royal family drama that occurred this week.

**********

If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!

You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525

Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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revelationsocial credit scoremeghan markle
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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