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Romney Attacks Trump’s Authority to Build Wall Using Defense Budget
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6 views • September 06, 2019
Congress has always opposed any cuts to spending on military bases in their states. Now Romney & Collins are joining other Republicans to oppose Trump using Defense Department funds to actually defend the country. Richard Proctor looks at whether the President has the constitutional authority
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