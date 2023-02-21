Agenda 47 - Trump Statement on ending crime and restoring LAW & ORDER!

• Sign a record investment in hiring, retention, and training for police officers.

• Return to proven policing measures such as stop-and-frisk, strictly enforcing existing gun laws.

• Take on the radical Marxist prosecutors

• Instruct DOJ to dismantle every gang, street crew, and drug network in America. Death penalty for drug dealers & human traffickers.

• Deploy federal assets, including the National Guard, to restore law & order when local law enforcement refuses to act.

• Education and Justice Departments to overhaul federal standards on disciplining minors.

• Sign concealed carry reciprocity legislation, 2nd amendment WONT END AT THE STATE LINE! Secure the border, dramatically increase interior enforcement, and wage war on the cartels.

source:

https://rumble.com/v2a80eu-agenda47-president-trump-announces-plan-to-end-crime-and-restore-law-and-or.html

