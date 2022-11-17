DON’T BELIEVE THE HYPE – MCCARTHY IS NOT SPEAKER ELECT

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
November 17, 2022
The mainstream media has pegged Kevin McCarthy as Speaker–elect. That couldn’t be further from the truth. In a closed door conference meeting there were 31 opposition votes to McCarthy as speaker. He needs 218 and doesn’t have it.
Joined by Retired Special Forces, Green Beret Lieutenant Colonel &
constitutional attorney Ivan Raiklin to discuss the speaker selection process. Normally there are about 5 dissenters, with McCarthy, there are 31 and that number within the Republican Caucus will climb.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1v795m-dont-believe-the-hype-mccarthy-is-not-speaker-elect.html
