DON’T BELIEVE THE HYPE – MCCARTHY IS NOT SPEAKER ELECT

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





November 17, 2022





The mainstream media has pegged Kevin McCarthy as Speaker–elect. That couldn’t be further from the truth. In a closed door conference meeting there were 31 opposition votes to McCarthy as speaker. He needs 218 and doesn’t have it.





Joined by Retired Special Forces, Green Beret Lieutenant Colonel &

constitutional attorney Ivan Raiklin to discuss the speaker selection process. Normally there are about 5 dissenters, with McCarthy, there are 31 and that number within the Republican Caucus will climb.





https://teddydaniels.tv/





https://gab.com/teddydanielspa





https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





SPONSORS





If your retirement funds are worth 3-4 times less than a year ago, Try Goldco, They switch 401ks to metals with no penalty.





Use this number, Tell them Teddy Daniels Sent you, and get up to $10k in Free Silver!

CALL: 855-756-2296 or go to link https://goldco.com/trenches





Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY:

https://www.mypillow.com/





General Manufacturing TEDDY-15: https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/





My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1v795m-dont-believe-the-hype-mccarthy-is-not-speaker-elect.html



