Human Hybridization using K-Band 26 GHz – Video #275

The human-machine or human-robot hybridization scheme – i.e. transhumanism – is advancing rapidly and is targeting you. The goal is to fundamentally change your humanity. The previous scheme was to chip you, but the current one is to: 1. Infuse you with nano; and 2. Fuse you with AI. Learn about the K-band, 26 Ghz and graphene.
Shownotes:
https://rumble.com/v72pqeu-heavy-metals-in-nanoparticles-in-covid-19-vaccines..html
https://rumble.com/v746y6e-global-hybridization-agenda-2026.html
https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-vax-ingredients-exposed-graphene-nano-metals-parasites/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-vax-creatures-live-self-aware-critters-found-microscope/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-vax-contents-2-more-docs-reveal-creepy-microscopy-images/
https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3417/4/2/255
Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee and Brighteon.