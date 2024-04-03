2 Guys Drinking Coffee – Episode 153 - “Do you think this is all by accident?”

Today's theme is “Do you think this is all by accident?” As we review the news of the past week or so, you really have to ask yourself: “Are people this stupid?” Or, “Are all these events just bad luck and accidents?” We are sure there are many other similar questions one can ask, but the bottom line is: at some point you have to decide if all of this craziness is just happenstance or is it by design? Some things simply do not add up. Was George Carlin right when he said things like “The Owners of this Country,” and “It's a big club out there.” Simply put, there is more to the story than meets the eye. We do not pretend to know exactly what is going on, but we do know that something is seriously wrong.