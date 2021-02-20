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Kilauea's Lava Lake: A Barometer for Superplume Expansion, Behind the Push for Open Borders, Dems Gun Confiscation Plan, Earth Changes, and More, Feb. 20, 2021
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710 views • February 20, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Volcano Watch — What’s going on at Kilauea’s summit lava lake?
https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/volcano-watch-what-s-going-k-lauea-s-summit-lava-lake
--
Behind the Push for Open Borders: https://youtu.be/SKTM5o0_BO0
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.20.2021):
New Clues Why There Are Power Outages and Earth Cracks: https://youtu.be/zDaJtkHxrJw
--
Damaged Fukushima Reactors: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/damaged-fukushima-reactors-leaking-coolant-after-last-weekends-73-earthquake
--
Edgar Cayce: https://www.theosophy.world/sites/default/files/ebooks/the_sleeping_prophet.pdf
--
Mount Vesuvius: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mount_Vesuvius
--
Democrats Hire Retired General to Plan US Gun Confiscation: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=602f3a214af2590d9da33249
--
COVID-19: Burnt-out NHS staff to be boosted by military medics: https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-burnt-out-nhs-staff-to-be-boosted-by-military-medics-as-they-brace-for-wave-of-non-coronavirus-patients-12223337
--
National Guard vaccinates hundreds of thousands of people: https://www.army.mil/article/243459/national_guard_vaccinates_hundreds_of_thousands_of_people
--
Southern cities hit hard by storms face new crisis: No water: https://apnews.com/article/power-texas-water-shortage-south-b1cad8589083d0f6c79020ef642995d1
--
Feds Block Texas from Increasing Power Output: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60302a8573ca430f9370d49d
--
An "H5" Virus Has Jumped from Birds to Humans in Russia: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/an-h5-virus-has-jumped-from-birds-to-humans-in-russia
--
First human cases of H5N8 bird flu: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/02/first-human-cases-of-h5n8-bird-flu.html?m=1
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/paul-craig-roberts/the-covid-pandemic-is-the-result-of-public-health-authorities-blocking-effective-treatment/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/whistleblower-video-footage-of-forced-covid-vaccines-in-german-nursing-homes-goes-public-attorney-were-dealing-with-homicide-maybe-even-murder/
--
https://www.rt.com/news/516092-covid-vaccinating-whole-world-merkel/
--
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/latest-data-cdc-vaers/
--
CDC: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-929-dead-15923-injured-reported-following-experimental-mrna-covid-injections/
--
National Guard: https://youtu.be/T_WQiWHkHV0
--
https://apnews.com/article/public-health-airlines-united-states-coronavirus-pandemic-edb4fdb3997a07ab02ad35c347cb0839
--
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-us-news-sudan-coronavirus-pandemic-antonio-guterres-bb35b83f2b6d00a7c7085fb1c298eefe
--
https://apnews.com/article/when-do-we-reach-herd-immunity-explained-8da12b3d4f6e33c0c6562f29f81ca52a
--
Herd Immunity https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/02/19/insanity-wrap-150-well-achieve-herd-immunity-by-april-report-claims-n1426767
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/02/19/covid-cases-drop-by-77-percent-politicians-and-public-health-bureaucrats-hardest-hit-n1426832
--
Emergence of SARS-CoV-2 through Recombination and Strong Purifying Selection
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.03.20.000885v1?rss=1
https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/6/27/eabb9153
--
How to Take Borax: https://www.earthclinic.com/how-to-take-borax.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Volcano Watch — What’s going on at Kilauea’s summit lava lake?
https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/volcano-watch-what-s-going-k-lauea-s-summit-lava-lake
--
Behind the Push for Open Borders: https://youtu.be/SKTM5o0_BO0
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.20.2021):
New Clues Why There Are Power Outages and Earth Cracks: https://youtu.be/zDaJtkHxrJw
--
Damaged Fukushima Reactors: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/damaged-fukushima-reactors-leaking-coolant-after-last-weekends-73-earthquake
--
Edgar Cayce: https://www.theosophy.world/sites/default/files/ebooks/the_sleeping_prophet.pdf
--
Mount Vesuvius: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mount_Vesuvius
--
Democrats Hire Retired General to Plan US Gun Confiscation: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=602f3a214af2590d9da33249
--
COVID-19: Burnt-out NHS staff to be boosted by military medics: https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-burnt-out-nhs-staff-to-be-boosted-by-military-medics-as-they-brace-for-wave-of-non-coronavirus-patients-12223337
--
National Guard vaccinates hundreds of thousands of people: https://www.army.mil/article/243459/national_guard_vaccinates_hundreds_of_thousands_of_people
--
Southern cities hit hard by storms face new crisis: No water: https://apnews.com/article/power-texas-water-shortage-south-b1cad8589083d0f6c79020ef642995d1
--
Feds Block Texas from Increasing Power Output: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60302a8573ca430f9370d49d
--
An "H5" Virus Has Jumped from Birds to Humans in Russia: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/an-h5-virus-has-jumped-from-birds-to-humans-in-russia
--
First human cases of H5N8 bird flu: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/02/first-human-cases-of-h5n8-bird-flu.html?m=1
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/paul-craig-roberts/the-covid-pandemic-is-the-result-of-public-health-authorities-blocking-effective-treatment/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/whistleblower-video-footage-of-forced-covid-vaccines-in-german-nursing-homes-goes-public-attorney-were-dealing-with-homicide-maybe-even-murder/
--
https://www.rt.com/news/516092-covid-vaccinating-whole-world-merkel/
--
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/latest-data-cdc-vaers/
--
CDC: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-929-dead-15923-injured-reported-following-experimental-mrna-covid-injections/
--
National Guard: https://youtu.be/T_WQiWHkHV0
--
https://apnews.com/article/public-health-airlines-united-states-coronavirus-pandemic-edb4fdb3997a07ab02ad35c347cb0839
--
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-us-news-sudan-coronavirus-pandemic-antonio-guterres-bb35b83f2b6d00a7c7085fb1c298eefe
--
https://apnews.com/article/when-do-we-reach-herd-immunity-explained-8da12b3d4f6e33c0c6562f29f81ca52a
--
Herd Immunity https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/02/19/insanity-wrap-150-well-achieve-herd-immunity-by-april-report-claims-n1426767
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/02/19/covid-cases-drop-by-77-percent-politicians-and-public-health-bureaucrats-hardest-hit-n1426832
--
Emergence of SARS-CoV-2 through Recombination and Strong Purifying Selection
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.03.20.000885v1?rss=1
https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/6/27/eabb9153
--
How to Take Borax: https://www.earthclinic.com/how-to-take-borax.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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