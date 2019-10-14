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On Life and Communitarianism – Lark In Texas joins Shai in Israel
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24 views • October 14, 2019
Communitarianism: First Things First
http://republicbroadcasting.org/news/communitarianism-first-things-first/
Lark on Communitarianism
http://republicbroadcasting.org/news/lark-on-communitarianism/
Justa Numerican remains as a static repository of old research notes and links. Soon after my time at RBN ended, I moved on. http://larkintexas.blogspot.com From time to time I add a few notes/links at the Justa Numerican chat room for the benefit of those who wish to interact with myself and others when I am on-air. http://justanumerican.chatango.com
The ‘9 Words’ are easily found at http://justanumerican.chatango.com - just scroll up a little.
http://republicbroadcasting.org/news/communitarianism-first-things-first/
Lark on Communitarianism
http://republicbroadcasting.org/news/lark-on-communitarianism/
Justa Numerican remains as a static repository of old research notes and links. Soon after my time at RBN ended, I moved on. http://larkintexas.blogspot.com From time to time I add a few notes/links at the Justa Numerican chat room for the benefit of those who wish to interact with myself and others when I am on-air. http://justanumerican.chatango.com
The ‘9 Words’ are easily found at http://justanumerican.chatango.com - just scroll up a little.
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