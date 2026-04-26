Gunman Targeted Trump & Officials At WH Correspondents Dinner | PLUS: TOP World News Stories 4/26/26

World News Report: Never a dull moment with the Trump administration. Last night, a Cole Allen, a left-leaning teacher from CA, fired several shots inside the Hilton hotel that was hosting this year's dinner for the press. Officials say the Shooter intended to target Trump & admin officials. Online searches show he donated to "Harris for President" via ActBlue. We interrupt this world news broadcast to cover a major breaking event. The world is filled with other stories that do not center around Trump, so we will take you around the world for this week's top news stories around the globe, including Iran's continued meme war, Updates on the double filtration Covid Vax Treatment in Japan and more. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read more: https://www.resistancechicks.com/gunman-targeted-trump/

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