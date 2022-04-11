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08 The Leo Frank Case Chapter IV Mother Hears Of Murder Atlanta, Georgia 1913
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2 views • April 11, 2022
Mary did not come home when expected. Mary’s stepfather went to town to see if he could find her. Her mother had a sleepless night, worrying. Confirmation of her worst fears came early in the morning on April 27, 1913. A neighbor came to deliver the news that her daughter was dead. The family attended the funeral and then the body was exhumed to gather more evidence.
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